Police Responding To Serious Incident, Matamata-Piako Area

Police are responding to a serious incident after a driver allegedly fled from Police during a vehicle stop in Hamilton City.

Police initiated a pursuit as the vehicle was being driven erratically, while continuing to flee Police.

The driver was subsequently involved in an incident in the Matamata-Piako area. He was confronted by Police and seriously injured.

More information will be released when available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

