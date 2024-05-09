Investigation Into Crash In Remuera Overnight

A man remains in critical condition following a serious crash in Remuera last night.

The incident occurred at a roadworks site on Victoria Avenue and Police were advised at 10.18pm.

A truck has rolled and collided with a pedestrian on site.

The pedestrian remains in Auckland City Hospital after sustaining critical injuries in the incident.

Immediately after the crash, the truck has left the scene but Police have since located the vehicle and driver in the Papatoetoe area.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

