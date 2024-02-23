Two Arrests As Kamo Robbery Investigation Continues

A Police investigation is quickly closing in on alleged offenders behind a

robbery in Kamo earlier this week.

Two arrests have been made and further arrests are expected to be made over

the incident that occurred on Kamo Road on the night of 20 February 2024.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton says three victims had been assaulted, one

seriously, as the group had been disturbed allegedly trying to steal a

vehicle.

In the process another member of the public’s vehicle was stolen and later

recovered in Kensington.

“Investigators have worked hard to identify those responsible for this

cowardly act,“ Detective Sergeant Overton says.

“We have arrested two males, aged 16 and 18, and they will be facing

serious charges in the court.”

The pair will appear before the Whangārei Youth and District Courts charged

with:

• Wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily

harm

• Aggravated assault

• Assault with intent to injure

• Unlawfully takes motor vehicle

• Attempted unlawful takes motor vehicle

Detective Sergeant Overton says the investigation is continuing and further

arrests and charges are likely in this case.

“I would like to acknowledge the community for their response to this

incident and for assisting with our investigation to date,” he says.

“We hope this brings some reassurance to our three victims, who are

continuing to recover from their ordeal on Tuesday night.”

Anyone with information that can further assist Police in the investigation

are asked to get in contact.

Please call 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using

‘Update My Report’. Please reference file number 240220/1236.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

