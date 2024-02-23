Two Arrests As Kamo Robbery Investigation Continues
A Police investigation is quickly closing in on alleged
offenders behind a
robbery in Kamo earlier this week.
Two arrests have been made and further arrests
are expected to be made over
the incident that occurred on Kamo Road on the night of 20 February 2024.
Detective Sergeant Paul Overton says three
victims had been assaulted, one
seriously, as the group had been disturbed allegedly trying to steal a
vehicle.
In the process another member of the
public’s vehicle was stolen and later
recovered in Kensington.
“Investigators have worked hard to
identify those responsible for this
cowardly act,“ Detective Sergeant Overton says.
“We have arrested
two males, aged 16 and 18, and they will be
facing
serious charges in the court.”
The pair
will appear before the Whangārei Youth and District Courts
charged
with:
• Wounding with intent to cause
grievous bodily
harm
• Aggravated assault
• Assault with intent to injure
• Unlawfully takes motor vehicle
• Attempted unlawful takes motor vehicle
Detective Sergeant Overton says the
investigation is continuing and further
arrests and charges are likely in this case.
“I would like to
acknowledge the community for their response to
this
incident and for assisting with our investigation to date,” he says.
“We hope this brings some
reassurance to our three victims, who are
continuing to recover from their ordeal on Tuesday night.”
Anyone
with information that can further assist Police in the
investigation
are asked to get in contact.
Please
call 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using
‘Update My Report’. Please reference file number 240220/1236.
Information can be provided
anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.