Easter Hops Towards Us: Warbirds Over Wānaka, Otago And Southland Anniversary Days

The sound of 1940s airplanes will fill the skies over Wānaka at Easter – for the first time in six years after the Covid-19 hiatus.

Warbirds over Wānaka attracted 54,000 people in 2018 for its 30th anniversary airshow. The same or more are expected this year after a six-year break.

What this means is that people will be travelling to the Queenstown Lakes District town from all over the South Island/Te Wai Pounamu so NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi encourages everyone to check their routes in advance. Some key times are likely to be much busier than others, based on previous years’ traffic counts.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner

Mt Iron roundabout sorted, Riverbank and Ballantyne roundabout project paused for Easter

The good news is the new roundabout at Mt Iron, a key entrance to Wānaka, is now operational with traffic flowing on all of its five legs. There is just landscaping to be done after Easter.

Work at the nearby Queenstown Lakes District roundabout project at Riverbank and Ballantyne Roads will be paused for Easter, easing traffic along Riverbank Road, which also connects to the Mt Iron roundabout.

Queenstown Lakes District Council will open the intersection of Ballantyne Road and Riverbank Road as normal from midday Thursday, 28 March through to Tuesday, 5 April. During this time, the surface will be compacted gravel so maintenance crews will be on standby in case any upkeep is required. Drivers are asked to take it slow and follow all signage instructions.

More on this local road roundabout here: www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/major-projects/upper-clutha-safety-improvements-programme/

