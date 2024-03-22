Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Easter Hops Towards Us: Warbirds Over Wānaka, Otago And Southland Anniversary Days

Friday, 22 March 2024, 12:51 pm
Press Release: NZTA

The sound of 1940s airplanes will fill the skies over Wānaka at Easter – for the first time in six years after the Covid-19 hiatus.

Warbirds over Wānaka attracted 54,000 people in 2018 for its 30th anniversary airshow. The same or more are expected this year after a six-year break.

What this means is that people will be travelling to the Queenstown Lakes District town from all over the South Island/Te Wai Pounamu so NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi encourages everyone to check their routes in advance. Some key times are likely to be much busier than others, based on previous years’ traffic counts.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner

Mt Iron roundabout sorted, Riverbank and Ballantyne roundabout project paused for Easter

The good news is the new roundabout at Mt Iron, a key entrance to Wānaka, is now operational with traffic flowing on all of its five legs. There is just landscaping to be done after Easter.

Work at the nearby Queenstown Lakes District roundabout project at Riverbank and Ballantyne Roads will be paused for Easter, easing traffic along Riverbank Road, which also connects to the Mt Iron roundabout.

Queenstown Lakes District Council will open the intersection of Ballantyne Road and Riverbank Road as normal from midday Thursday, 28 March through to Tuesday, 5 April. During this time, the surface will be compacted gravel so maintenance crews will be on standby in case any upkeep is required. Drivers are asked to take it slow and follow all signage instructions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 