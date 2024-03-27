Wellington Moves To A Restricted Fire Season

Wellington, Porirua, Kāpiti Coast and the Hutt Valley will move from a prohibited to a restricted fire season from 8am on Wednesday 27 March, until further notice.

A restricted fire season means you need a fire permit approved by Fire and Emergency New Zealand to light an outdoor fire.

Announcing the fire season change, Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says cooler weather with increasingly dewy mornings has reduced the fire risk.

"However, some warm and windy periods are forecast to continue, and we urge people to take care when lighting fires outdoors with a permit," he says.

Some fire types are allowed without a permit in a restricted fire season, but under conditions. These include gas or charcoal barbecues and hāngī, umu or lovo.

Wairarapa remains in a prohibited fire season meaning no outdoor fires are allowed and all fire permits are suspended.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for more information about lighting outdoor fires and to apply for a fire permit.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

