Kahungunu Hui-ā-iwi Called In April

Ngāti Kahungunu is calling its own Hui-ā-Iwi to discuss kotahitanga in preparation for the Hui Taumata. The Hui-ā-Iwi will be held at Waipatu Marae, on April 26, 2024.

Ngāti Kahungunu Chair Bayden Barber says, “We will be meeting at Waipatu Marae, the spiritual home of Te Kotahitanga Movement from the 1890s to discuss what kotahitanga means for Ngāti Kahungunu in 2024. All of our Treaty settlements have been completed so it’s timely that Kahungunu have these discussions ourselves to see what a united future looks like in our rohe. It is also a good opportunity to canvas our own Kotahitanga model to put on the table at the Hui Taumata in May.”

The Hui Taumata is a call to action Kotahitanga in the 21st Century. Thought leaders from around the motu are expected to converge on Omāhu Marae on May 31 to propose models of Kotahitanga.

Barber comments, “We heard why Kotahitanga was important at Tūrangawaewae, Rātana and Waitangi, now we need to work on the ‘how’, to give it the form and function to truly leverage what a united iwi Māori can realise. It is really exciting!”

Waipatu Marae was a key location during the establishment of the Kotahitanga Movement in the 1890s. Ngahiwi Tomoana, the descendant of Henare Tomoana, one of the rangatira that established the movement says, “We have a long history concerning the Kotahitanga Movement and will be able to share those insights with our people at the Hui-ā-Iwi and Hui Taumata. We can take the learnings from two centuries ago and put them into today’s context.”

The Coalition Government set a fire under iwi Māori when it set out its intentions to review Te Tiriti o Waitangi and retract numerous policy settings designed to improve Māori outcomes. This prompted Ngāti Kahungunu to call a Hui-ā-Iwi back in December 2023.

Thompson Hokianga, Deputy Chair of Ngāti Kahungunu says, “Our people came to Waimārama Marae in big numbers in December. We had over 45 speakers that day along with numerous motions from the floor to action. This is a great opportunity to report on the progress made since then,”

Having the Hui-ā-Iwi a day after ANZAC Day is no coincidence either. Barber says, “Many of our ancestors fought in Wars overseas for King and Country yet they returned home to a nation that did not acknowledge their sacrifice. They paid the price of citizenship, yet many had no land to return to, no jobs and dim prospects going forward. This needs to change. There is a bright future for Aotearoa and Māori are key to this nation's success. A unified Kahungunu and a unified iwi Māori can be the springboard to get us there faster.”

To register attendance for the Hui-ā-Iwi at Waipatu Marae please contact the NKII Office

To register attendance for the Hui Taumata at Omāhu Marae go to www.huitaumata.co.nz or email huitaumata@gmail.com

