Superhero Auction: Supporting The Mental Health Of Kiwi Kids Facing Life's Toughest Challenges

Saturday 6th April 2024

Auckland, New Zealand—Kenzie’s Gift is thrilled to announce the launch of the Superhero Auction on TradeMe to support the mental health of Kiwi kids affected by grief or serious illness in the family. Generous sponsors from around New Zealand and abroad have contributed an array of unique experiences and items valued at more than $13,000!

One supporter is New Zealand fishing legend Geoff Thomas, offering a trout-fishing weekend for four at his Lake Tarawera lodge. He says, “Kenzie’s Gift does incredibly important work. We all need to invest more in the mental health of our young people—especially kids who are facing difficulties most of us can’t even imagine. My granddaughter received therapy from Kenzie’s Gift after a family tragedy, and it has made a noticeable difference to her well-being.”

Auction highlights include:

Mystery Weekend for Two: Escape the ordinary with a surprise getaway, where adventure meets relaxation from Fuzion travel.

A signed copy of Dawn French's uproarious yet insightful book, "The Twat Files," ahead of her much-anticipated tour in New Zealand.

An Angler's Dream: Bid on an exclusive weekend fishing experience with the legendary Geoff Thomas from "Outdoors with Geoff."

Waiheke Island Retreat: Indulge in a weekend of bliss on the island

Family Adventure to Poor Knights Islands thanks to Dive Tutukaka.

Brewery experience: Delve into the artisanal world of beer with a personalized tour of the Sawmill Brewery with owners Kirsty and Mike

And there are many more... From unique experiences to cherished collectables, the auction is brimming with opportunities to experience or own something unique and fun and become a part of someone's support system.

Nic Russell, CEO of Kenzie’s Gift, founded the charity after the death of her three-year-old daughter. Working with child and adolescent mental health professionals, Kenzie’s Gift provides one-on-one therapy, support kits, and extensive online resources for Kiwi kids and their whānau when they need it most. Grants, donations, and sponsorships privately fund all of this. They receive no government funding.

“Many of the young people and families we support are going through some of life’s toughest challenges, the unexpected or untimely death of a parent, sibling or child, or living through the uncertainty of serious illness. It can be traumatic, and accessing the right mental health support at the right time is vital. The generous support of people coming together for the superhero auction means we can be there for young Kiwis when they need it most. We are all so thankful to them all,” says Nic.

Bereaved māmā Jenny Zilmer says, "Kenzie’s Gift is a lifesaver service. The therapy sessions were so valuable for our four-year-old daughter, who was struggling with the death of her sister. They’re providing this lifeline for Kiwi families every day! Please join us, bid with heart, and be the superhero our Kiwi kids need."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 6th April- Sunday 14th April

Location: Kenzie’s Gift Superhero Auction

For More Information:

Visit: www.kenziesgift.com

