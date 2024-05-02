Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Free Speech Union Proud To Be New Zealand Schools’ Debating Council 2024 Named-sponsor

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

In line with the Free Speech Union’s commitment to invest in a culture that values free speech and debate, we are excited to announce our partnership with the New Zealand Schools’ Debating Council (NZSDC). We will support them in presenting their finals debate at Parliament this year at the end of May, says Nick Hanne, the Union’s manager for education partnerships.

“Alongside our work in high schools around the country through our ‘Speak Up’ programme, and supporting events at universities (such as the free speech moot we hosted yesterday with the Auckland University of Technology Mooting Society), we are excited to help champion the important work of the Debating Council. We’re pleased to join our name with theirs in championing a new generation of critical thinking, free speaking, debaters.

“The work of the NZSDC aligns with our own organisational mission of promoting a culture of free discourse and independent critical thinking amongst young Kiwis.

“We’re proud not only to defend those who are silenced and deplatformed today through the case work and campaigns we run, but to also champion, celebrate, and sponsor those demonstrating the value of debate, and training a new generation in this important skill.

“A growing generational suspicion of the impact of free speech must be countered. While censorship is a very human impulse, it is one that is antithetical to our liberal democratic society. Through our educational workstream, including our partnership with the Debating Council, we believe we will ensure a new generation of Kiwis embrace the emancipatory value of free speech.”

