Metlink Running Extra Trains, Bigger Buses For Phoenix Playoff Game

Metlink has boosted train capacity, added extra services, and is running larger buses to help get fans to and from the semifinal second leg between the Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory on Saturday 18 May at Sky Stadium.

More carriages have been added to some pre match rail services, while bigger buses will be run after the match to bolster capacity on several core bus routes.

Several extra train services on the Hutt Valley, Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines will also be available after the match and will depart once the match, including possible extra time or penalties, finishes.

Greater Wellington transport chair Thomas Nash says Metlink are thrilled to support fans getting to the ‘Nix’s’ biggest game of the season.

“Every fan we can help get to the game is an additional boost for the ‘Nix’. We know support has been strong all season and we’re doing all we can to ensure we can get as many people as possible there to witness what could be another milestone in an already memorable season,” Cr Nash says.

With a bumper crowd of around 30,000 predicted, Metlink reminds fans that services will be busier than usual and to head into the city earlier.

“We’re treating this like a stadium sell out. While our regular timetable will still be running, we’re urging fans to consider coming in early to soak up the matchday atmosphere before the game. This will help avoid overcrowded services and fans missing out on a seat, Cr Nash says.

“Those using a Snapper card will also pay less, as they’re granted a 50% discount during off-peak hours – which on weekends is all day.”

Metlink senior manager of operations and partnerships Matthew Chote says much like the ‘Nix’s’ success, strong teamwork has enabled Metlink to boost its services.

“We’d like to thank KiwiRail, Transdev and our bus operators who’ve juggled tricky maintenance schedules, rosters, and vehicle availability to provide these additional services,” Mr Chote says.

Metlink wishes the Wellington Phoenix all the best for their semifinal and assures fans that similar preparations are underway for a final at Sky Stadium should the match be held there.

© Scoop Media

