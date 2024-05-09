Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safer Roads At Risk As Govt Spending Cuts Force Waka Kotahi To Downgrade Car Crash Analysis

Thursday, 9 May 2024, 5:44 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

Government spending cuts have forced Waka Kotahi to propose more than halving the team providing data critical to the analysis of vehicle crashes to make our roads safer.

The team managing the Crash Analysis System is proposed to reduce from 12 full time positions to five, after Waka Kotahi was forced by the Government to cut 7.5% from its spending.

"It doesn’t make sense to downgrade this important area of activity at a time when too many people are still losing their lives on our roads," said Fleur Fitzsimons, Assistant Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"The Government promised evidence-based policy. This team is doing exactly that, providing the hard evidence on how to prevent more lives being lost.

"The Government is obsessed with building more highways and allowing higher speeds so you would have thought investing more in this important team would have been logical."

According to Waka Kotahi the Crash Analysis System is ‘New Zealand’s primary tool for capturing information on where, when and how road crashes occur…This information helps inform transport policy, design and prioritise road safety improvements and monitor their effectiveness. CAS enables the transport sector over the long term, to improve road safety.’

Waka Kotahi is proposing to scale back the collection and processing of crash data, including data on non-injury crashes.

"Understanding the patterns that lead to accidents can help Waka Kotahi make road safety improvements to help prevent more serious crashes that cause injury and death, so this is critical work," said Fitzsimons.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Investment up-front to prevent serious injuries and deaths from happening is a far smarter use of resources than being the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

"Crash data is also important for many other organisations including Police, the Automobile Association, consultants and roading contractors as well as local councils which use it to help them make good decisions on roading projects.

"Like all cuts across the public service, this again shows the rushed and reckless nature of the Government’s spending cuts. It is making a choice to fund tax cuts for landlords and higher income earners, over properly resourcing public services which support communities and save lives."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 