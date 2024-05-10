Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Open Fire Season For Hakataramea Valley And Waihaorunga

Friday, 10 May 2024, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Hakataramea Valley and Waihaorunga in Mid-South Canterbury will move to an open fire season from 1am Saturday 11 May, until further notice.

The inland high-country areas of Mackenzie Basin, Rangitata Gorge, Upper Rakaia Gorge and Ashburton lakes remain in a restricted fire season. This means no open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The coastal and foothills area of Mid-South Canterbury are already in an open fire season.

Announcing the fire season changes, Senior Advisor Risk Reduction Don Geddes says recent rainfall has reduced the fire risk and, with further rain forecast, there is little likelihood of the risk escalating again now we are well into autumn.

"People should continue to be make sure they have the necessary permission to light out-door fires and ensure any fires are kept well controlled and safe," he says.

"The Mid-South Canterbury District is south of the Rakaia River to the Waitaki River. If you’re ever unsure if it’s okay to light, checkitsalright.nz."

Geraldine Forest Zone, the Waimate Forest Zone and all Public Conservation Lands remain in a restricted fire season 365 days of the year.

