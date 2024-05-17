Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SLSNZ Welcomes Funding Boost From The Government

Friday, 17 May 2024, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) has welcomed a significant boost in funding from the Government, which promises to enhance the support available for it’s largely volunteer-based surf lifeguards nationwide.

The Government announced this morning that it will allocate $44.12million to SLSNZ over the next four years.

Steve Fisher, SLSNZ CEO, said, “Surf lifeguards are incredibly passionate about what they do. They’re great New Zealanders who often put their lives at risk to help others. I’m so pleased the Government has recognised this and acknowledged them as an integral part of New Zealand’s frontline emergency and protective service.”

This investment aims to bolster a range of essential activities, including beach and coastal safety initiatives, equipment and patrol vehicles, rebuilding and upgrading of club facilities, and surf lifeguard training.

Fisher said, “We’ve been around for over 110 years. However, recently it’s become increasingly hard for our Surf Life Saving Clubs to keep the lights on. Along with putting in many hours to keep beachgoers safe, they’ve also had to find ways to fundraise to support patrols, training programmes, and operational costs. This funding will come as a welcome relief.”

SLSNZ represents 74 Surf Life Saving Clubs, over 18,000 members, including more than 4,500 surf lifeguards who, during the summer months, patrol over 90 beaches, from Northland to Southland.

It also provides emergency search and rescue services, coastal safety assessments, public education, member education, training and leadership development.

