SH1 Papakura To Bombay Project - Stage 2 Notices Of Requirement Notified For Public Submissions

P2B all stages (Photo/Supplied)

Planning for future southern Auckland transport network improvements that will deliver better and safer travel options is progressing following Auckland Council’s notification of the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) Notices of Requirement (NOR) to protect the route for Stage 2 of the State Highway 1 (SH1) Papakura to Bombay project between Drury and Bombay.

The NZTA NOR, which will ensure the land needed is legally designated and available for future Southern Motorway improvements, were lodged with Auckland Council in February this year under the Resource Management Act 1991. Following the seeking and consideration of further information from NZTA on its applications, Council notified the NORs on Friday 14 June and has invited the public to make submissions by Monday 15 July.

NZTA National Manager System Design Robyn Elston says that this is another significant milestone for the project and the South Auckland community.

“Lodging the NOR for Stage 2, and the public notification of these by Auckland Council will provide the community with certainty about our plans to improve South Auckland’s motorway network and provide more and safer travel choices in the future. It will also provide landowners whose properties may be affected with clarity around what land will be required and any related impacts.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We have worked closely with affected landowners, key stakeholders and Mana Whenua and appreciate their patience and understanding while we worked through the process.”

A Hearing before Commissioners appointed by Auckland Council will be held so written submissions can be spoken to. The Hearing is likely to be held in the fourth quarter of this year.

The SH1 Papakura to Bombay project is part of the longer-term transport network being investigated and delivered to support growth in south Auckland, to enable more transport choices such as future bus services, improved rail access, as well as greater safety, resilience and capacity of the state highway network.

The NOR for Stage 2 of the project extends for approximately 9.5km along SH1 from south of Drury Interchange to Bombay Interchange and includes provision for an additional (third) lane in each direction and a new motorway interchange at Drury South in response to significant growth and development in the area.

The new Drury South Interchange will include connections to Quarry/Maketu Roads and Great South Road and will become the end point of the future Mill Road project and also the new Drury to Pukekohe Arterial, for which NORs were lodged last year.

Also included in Stage 2 are future upgrades to the existing interchanges at Ramarama and Bombay, safety and environmental improvements including 100% stormwater treatment and sufficient width to accommodate future changes to transport needs in the area.

Stage 1A of the SH1 Papakura to Bombay project is currently under construction and is due to be completed by September this year, with final resurfacing in October / November. Construction is expected to begin on Stage 1B1 in the third quarter of this year and continue for approximately five years due to the relocation and rebuild of Drury Interchange. Stage 1B2 is expected to begin construction in late 2024 / early 2025 and be completed within the Stage 1B1 timeframe.

No timeline or funding has been confirmed for the construction of Stage 2 of the Papakura to Bombay project.

For more information on the project, visit www.nzta.govt.nz/p2b

© Scoop Media

