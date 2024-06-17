Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 Papakura To Bombay Project - Stage 2 Notices Of Requirement Notified For Public Submissions

Monday, 17 June 2024, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

P2B all stages (Photo/Supplied)

Planning for future southern Auckland transport network improvements that will deliver better and safer travel options is progressing following Auckland Council’s notification of the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) Notices of Requirement (NOR) to protect the route for Stage 2 of the State Highway 1 (SH1) Papakura to Bombay project between Drury and Bombay.

The NZTA NOR, which will ensure the land needed is legally designated and available for future Southern Motorway improvements, were lodged with Auckland Council in February this year under the Resource Management Act 1991. Following the seeking and consideration of further information from NZTA on its applications, Council notified the NORs on Friday 14 June and has invited the public to make submissions by Monday 15 July.

NZTA National Manager System Design Robyn Elston says that this is another significant milestone for the project and the South Auckland community.

“Lodging the NOR for Stage 2, and the public notification of these by Auckland Council will provide the community with certainty about our plans to improve South Auckland’s motorway network and provide more and safer travel choices in the future. It will also provide landowners whose properties may be affected with clarity around what land will be required and any related impacts.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We have worked closely with affected landowners, key stakeholders and Mana Whenua and appreciate their patience and understanding while we worked through the process.”

A Hearing before Commissioners appointed by Auckland Council will be held so written submissions can be spoken to. The Hearing is likely to be held in the fourth quarter of this year.

The SH1 Papakura to Bombay project is part of the longer-term transport network being investigated and delivered to support growth in south Auckland, to enable more transport choices such as future bus services, improved rail access, as well as greater safety, resilience and capacity of the state highway network.

The NOR for Stage 2 of the project extends for approximately 9.5km along SH1 from south of Drury Interchange to Bombay Interchange and includes provision for an additional (third) lane in each direction and a new motorway interchange at Drury South in response to significant growth and development in the area.

The new Drury South Interchange will include connections to Quarry/Maketu Roads and Great South Road and will become the end point of the future Mill Road project and also the new Drury to Pukekohe Arterial, for which NORs were lodged last year.

Also included in Stage 2 are future upgrades to the existing interchanges at Ramarama and Bombay, safety and environmental improvements including 100% stormwater treatment and sufficient width to accommodate future changes to transport needs in the area.

Stage 1A of the SH1 Papakura to Bombay project is currently under construction and is due to be completed by September this year, with final resurfacing in October / November. Construction is expected to begin on Stage 1B1 in the third quarter of this year and continue for approximately five years due to the relocation and rebuild of Drury Interchange. Stage 1B2 is expected to begin construction in late 2024 / early 2025 and be completed within the Stage 1B1 timeframe.

No timeline or funding has been confirmed for the construction of Stage 2 of the Papakura to Bombay project.

For more information on the project, visit www.nzta.govt.nz/p2b

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 