Name Release - Whakatāne Water Incident

Police are now able to name the man found off the coast of Whakatāne, after reports of a man going overboard from a vessel on Thursday 25 July.

He was 39-year-old William Henry Genefaas of Pōmare, Rotorua.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and his death has been referred to the Coroner.

