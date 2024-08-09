New Guidance For Planting In Archaeological Or Cultural Sites

Sometimes new planting, even with the best of intentions, has the potential to damage a cultural landscape or archaeological site. Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga’s Otago/Southland staff, in consultation with Dunedin City Council and Aukaha, have created advice for those facing this issue.

Area Manager for Otago/Southland, Sarah Gallagher, discovered during a presentation to volunteers last year that many groups undertaking new planting projects didn’t realise the risks of damaging a cultural or archaeological site.

Considered planting of appropriate species, Dunedin City Council. (Photo/Supplied)

"Much of the issue was that people simply didn’t realise that by digging up the ground, or planting species with deep or invasive root systems, they might be illegally modifying or damaging archaeological or cultural sites," says Sarah.

"This guidance provides practical advice about how to identify sites in the planting area, who to talk to, and how to plan the planting to enhance and protect sites and avoid damaging them."

The advice was created in consultation with Aukaha and Dunedin City Council staff, and has been reviewed by Otago Regional Council, The Halo Project, and QEII National Trust.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is a leading agency in the response to climate change and environmental sustainability in matters relating to heritage, archaeology, and whare Māori, supporting decision-makers and communities to plan for a climate resilient future. Informative educational resources such as the planting guide are an important part of this work.

Careful selection of appropriate species will not only safeguard archaeology, but can also reduce the loss of natural materials, which threatens traditional knowledge and practices, and the ability of Māori to conserve their taonga and built heritage.

Additionally, the return of native species will restore the natural environment and promote biodiversity and climate resilience in an inherently sustainable way.

"The guidance has already proved valuable in preventing site damage in a cultural landscape where there is archaeology," says Sarah. "The aim is now to get the word out there about this potential issue. It’s about working together to achieve the best heritage outcomes for cultural landscapes and protecting archaeology while also supporting environmental restoration and contributing to climate change mitigation."

While this first resource is focused on the Dunedin district, the aim is to adapt the advice for other areas of the country.

Sarah is proud to support local landscapers in their work. "Planting is often approached with aesthetic values foremost. This resource will assist landscapers and their clients to think more broadly about how their mahi can have a lasting positive impact for generations to come."

The new guidance, along with advice on legal responsibilities regarding archaeology, is available upon request from infoDeepSouth@heritage.org.nz

