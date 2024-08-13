Road Closure, Arapuni Road, Pukeatua - Waikato
Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 4:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a collision
involving a motorcycle and a car on Arapuni Road, near
Oreipunga Road, Pukeatua.
The collision was reported
to Police around 3.45pm.
Initial reports suggest there
are injuries.
Diversions are in place and motorists
are advised to expect delays.
More information will be
provided once it is
available.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more