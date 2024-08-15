Operation Tirade: Thursday Afternoon Update

Photo/Supplied

Police have now recovered 31 blocks of methamphetamine disguised as branded lollies.

Additionally, Police are in the process of recovering a further meth lolly this afternoon, which would bring this total to 32.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says Operation Tirade is still working to understand how many lollies – branded as Rinda Pineapple – were distributed overall.

“We are not aware of any additional phone calls being received this afternoon,” he says.

“The team are appreciative of everyone who has contacted Police to assist us in recovering these dangerous items.”

Initial enquiries suggest a further six to eight lollies have already been disposed of by families who received parcels.

“Based off this information it would suggest that up to 40 lollies have been accounted for overall,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Operation Tirade is also continuing to investigate an earlier report made about a lolly being advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

“These enquiries are still ongoing at this point, and we reiterate that dealing methamphetamine is a serious offence,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police are not immediately aware of any further hospitalisations as a result of this matter.

Police continue to acknowledge the Auckland City Mission and partner agencies for their ongoing support in the investigation.

Further updates will be provided as these are available.

© Scoop Media

