Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Tirade: Thursday Afternoon Update

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Photo/Supplied

Police have now recovered 31 blocks of methamphetamine disguised as branded lollies.

Additionally, Police are in the process of recovering a further meth lolly this afternoon, which would bring this total to 32.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says Operation Tirade is still working to understand how many lollies – branded as Rinda Pineapple – were distributed overall.

“We are not aware of any additional phone calls being received this afternoon,” he says.

“The team are appreciative of everyone who has contacted Police to assist us in recovering these dangerous items.”

Initial enquiries suggest a further six to eight lollies have already been disposed of by families who received parcels.

“Based off this information it would suggest that up to 40 lollies have been accounted for overall,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Operation Tirade is also continuing to investigate an earlier report made about a lolly being advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

“These enquiries are still ongoing at this point, and we reiterate that dealing methamphetamine is a serious offence,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police are not immediately aware of any further hospitalisations as a result of this matter.

Police continue to acknowledge the Auckland City Mission and partner agencies for their ongoing support in the investigation.

Further updates will be provided as these are available.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 