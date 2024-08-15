Road Closed, SH3, Mahoenui - Waikato
Thursday, 15 August 2024, 8:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 3, near Paekaka Road, is closed following a
single-vehicle crash.
Police were called to the crash
around 6pm.
The road is closed between Mahoenui and
Piopio, diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the area and expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more