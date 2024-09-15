Consultation Opens On Marlborough CDEM Group Plan

It has never been more important to be prepared.

With public consultation now open on the draft Marlborough Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Plan 2025-2030, Mayor Nadine Taylor said Marlborough as a region and the nation was exposed to more hazards than ever before, particularly with the effects of climate change.

“Marlborough has seen the impact of the increased intensity of weather events first hand in 2021 and 2022 with many homes evacuated for safety. Today many still have red and yellow placards as a result. Marlborough also suffered landslips and farm damage as well as the millions of dollars’ worth of damage done to our roading network. Thankfully, there was no loss of life,” Mayor Taylor said. “Ever present in our minds is the likelihood of a rupture of the Alpine Fault, the much talked about AF8.”

Council is responsible for the delivery of civil defence and emergency management response throughout the Marlborough region. Marlborough Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) is based at the Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) at Wither Road in Blenheim which also becomes the headquarters of any emergency response.

Mayor Taylor said it was important people have their say on the Marlborough CDEM Group Plan as this would shape Marlborough’s strategic emergency management direction for the next five years. Council’s strategic and operational partners - Fire and Emergency NZ, Police, Health NZ and Hato Hone St John - have helped develop the plan’s vision, objectives and activities.

“Our plan acknowledges that every agency and stakeholder involved makes up the CDEM response, something we already demonstrate particularly well here in Marlborough. In a civil defence emergency, if you see a firefighter, a member of Police, a Māori warden or a Red Cross volunteer, you are seeing part of the wider Marlborough CDEM response and there are many more superb volunteers working in the ECC during an event,” she said.

This plan, reviewed every five years, gives emergency management staff and volunteers and response agencies clarity and certainty. “It also has a greater emphasis on building community resilience ahead of such an event including working with local community organisations across all parts of our region to develop readiness plans for when the next disaster strikes,” Mayor Taylor said.

Consultation on the plan closes 30 September. To have your say go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

