Man Sentenced For Violent Abuse Of Dog

6 September 2024

A Southland man convicted of callous acts of violence has been sentenced to three months community detention and disqualified from owning dogs for 10 years in the Invercargill District Court.

The offender was observed kicking and throwing his brown and white male bull terrier named Klanga. Loud painful screaming and yelping sounds from the dog alerted the member of public who captured the offender’s actions on security cameras fixed to his business premises.

“This case is extremely upsetting and would have been deeply affecting for those who could hear the helpless yelps of poor Klanga being beaten,” says SPCA CEO Todd Westwood.

In August 2022, the member of the public saw the offender pick Klanga up by the collar and throw him to the ground, then he repeatedly kicked the dog in the head and stomach.

SPCA was notified of the incident and video footage captured by the four CCTV cameras was obtained.

The offender can be seen picking up Klanga by his right leg and throwing him to the ground causing him to somersault into the air. As Klanga lay on the ground the offender kicked him in his hip and shoulder area.

High pitched yelps could be heard from Klanga as he cowered on the ground.

Video shows further incidents of the offender kicking his dog in the head and stomach multiple times.

SPCA took possession of Klanga on 31 August 2022 pending an investigation into the matter and for Klanga to undergo veterinary examination.

Klanga was showing signs of fear, dilated pupils, a rapid heartbeat, fine muscle tremors all over his body and a tucked tail. He flinched when he was touched.

The veterinarian was asked to view the video footage of Klanga’s treatment. They found that Klanga exhibited no behaviour warranting punishment.

Experts concluded Klanga’s vocalisations when he was being physically abused, kicked, thrown, and jerked around by his neck, showed he was subjected to a deliberate infliction of unreasonable and unnecessary emotional pain, suffering, and distress. The vet also noted the abuse and cruel treatment Klanga was subjected to had caused him to withdraw and shutdown with helplessness.

The offender was also ordered to pay reparations of $2,223.60 and $100 towards legal costs.

“Klanga was frightened of the person he should have been able to trust, thank goodness for the care and concern of those who heard his screams” Mr Westwood says.

© Scoop Media

