More Strong Winds Predicted For Auckland Tomorrow

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 7:07 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Tomorrow (Thursday 19 September), Metservice is predicting strong northwest winds across Auckland.

While these are predicted to remain under wind speed thresholds on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, there is a chance wind gusts could reach between 75 - 90 km/h between 3pm and 7pm.

It is likely that speed limits may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close if wind gusts reach threshold levels.

The bridge may remain in a 4 x 4 formation during the evening peak.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

