More Strong Winds Predicted For Auckland Tomorrow

UPDATE, 19 September 2024

Tomorrow (Friday 20 September), Metservice is predicting more strong winds across Auckland.

Gusts are predicted to reach between 75 – 80 km/h between 2pm and 4pm tomorrow.

The bridge will most likely stay in a 4 x 4 formation throughout tomorrow, including morning and evening peak.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

