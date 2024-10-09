Update - Homicide Investigation, Mt Pleasant

Attribute to Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:

Police continue to investigate the murder of an elderly woman who was found deceased in her Mt Pleasant home on Monday evening.

A scene examination is continuing at the property and several other enquiries are underway.

The investigation is in its early stages however Police can confirm that person charged was known to the victim.

A man has been charged with her murder and appeared in court yesterday where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance later this month.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious between 10am on Friday 4 October to 4pm on Sunday 6 October in the Mt Pleasant Road or Bellview Terrace area.

We want to reassure our community that this was an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

Police are working closely with Victim Support to support the victim’s family at this very distressing and difficult time.

We would ask anyone with information that may assist the investigation team to please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241007/1228.

