Drugs And Firearm Found In Vehicle

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A cut down and loaded semi-automatic shotgun was located, along with other ammunition. Supplied/NZ Police

Police have made an arrest after locating a shotgun and cannabis inside a vehicle in Māngere last night.

Counties Manukau West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey, says Police carried out a vehicle stop on Greenwood Road just after 10.30pm.

“Police had sighted the driver using nitrous oxide, before stopping the vehicle,” he says.

“There was a strong odour of cannabis coming from the vehicle and a further search was carried out.

“They located over 160 grams of cannabis plant in the boot, as well as a loaded and cut down semi-automatic shotgun and ammunition.”

The sole occupant was arrested.

A 21-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with possessing an offensive weapon, unlawfully possessing ammunition, possessing cannabis for supply, and breaching the medicines act.

“We’re very happy to have a dangerous weapon off the street, and a considerable amount of cannabis that was set for sale,” Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey says.

“This was a good example of proactive Police work that resulted in a safer community.”

© Scoop Media

