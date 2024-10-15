Workplace Fatality, Hornby
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been located deceased at a commercial
premises on Carmen Road, Hornby today.
Emergency
services responded to the address at around
12:40pm.
Worksafe has been advised.
Police will
make enquiries into the circumstances of the death on behalf
of the
Coroner.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more