HMNZS Manawanui Assessment And Monitoring Continues
The latest update on the HMNZS Manawanui incident response:
- The NZDF will return the containers removed from the reef back to New Zealand for disposal.
- Over the weekend while the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting was underway, the NZDF continued to monitor the Manawanui and coastline.
- We conducted overhead surveillance flights as well as underwater and shoreline assessments. There has been no significant change and the ship remains stable.
- The NZDF’s priority in Samoa continues to be doing what is possible to contain any leaks, monitoring and assessing the debris field and fuel sheen and mitigating any potential impacts on the environment.
- The NZDF continue to have personnel on the ground who are executing daily activities focused on our priority to reduce any environmental impacts
- We are committed for the long haul as Operation Resolution transitions to the next phase and priority of fuel removal. This is a complex and technical process that we are working on together with the Samoan government and officials.