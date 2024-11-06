Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

06 November: The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 8:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

  • Today marks a month since Manawanui grounded and then sank off the south-west coast of Upolu Samoa and four weeks since a contingent of Joint Inter Agency Task Force personnel deployed to join the All of Government contribution on the ground in Samoa for Operation Resolution.
  • New Zealand Defence Force Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown said, “It is timely to acknowledge the people of Samoa and New Zealand who have continued to assist us in this operation. Whether this is Samoan Government ministers and officials that we engage and liaise with, or the multiple New Zealand agencies we work alongside – this is a big team effort.”
  • “To everyone involved in Operation Resolution to date, both in New Zealand and Samoa, I acknowledge and thank you.”
  • The New Zealand Defence Force continues to progress the due diligence towards a fuel removal contract. Our absolute priority remains on the monitoring and surveillance of the vessel and surrounding coastlines, minimising any potential environmental impacts.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 