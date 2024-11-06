06 November: The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response
- Today marks a month since Manawanui grounded and then sank off the south-west coast of Upolu Samoa and four weeks since a contingent of Joint Inter Agency Task Force personnel deployed to join the All of Government contribution on the ground in Samoa for Operation Resolution.
- New Zealand Defence Force Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown said, “It is timely to acknowledge the people of Samoa and New Zealand who have continued to assist us in this operation. Whether this is Samoan Government ministers and officials that we engage and liaise with, or the multiple New Zealand agencies we work alongside – this is a big team effort.”
- “To everyone involved in Operation Resolution to date, both in New Zealand and Samoa, I acknowledge and thank you.”
- The New Zealand Defence Force continues to progress the due diligence towards a fuel removal contract. Our absolute priority remains on the monitoring and surveillance of the vessel and surrounding coastlines, minimising any potential environmental impacts.