Ready-Mixed Concrete: September 2024 Quarter
Ready-mixed concrete statistics provide an indicator of construction activity.
Key facts
- In the September 2024 quarter, the actual volume of ready-mixed concrete produced was 990,243 cubic metres, down 5.5 percent compared with the September 2023 quarter.
- In the year ended September 2024, 3.88 million cubic metres of ready-mixed concrete was produced, down 9.3 percent compared with the year ended September 2023.
- In seasonally adjusted terms, the volume of ready-mixed concrete rose 0.4 percent in the September 2024 quarter, following a 2.1 percent rise in the June 2024 quarter.
