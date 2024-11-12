Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ready-Mixed Concrete: September 2024 Quarter

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Ready-mixed concrete statistics provide an indicator of construction activity.

Key facts

  • In the September 2024 quarter, the actual volume of ready-mixed concrete produced was 990,243 cubic metres, down 5.5 percent compared with the September 2023 quarter.
  • In the year ended September 2024, 3.88 million cubic metres of ready-mixed concrete was produced, down 9.3 percent compared with the year ended September 2023.
  • In seasonally adjusted terms, the volume of ready-mixed concrete rose 0.4 percent in the September 2024 quarter, following a 2.1 percent rise in the June 2024 quarter.

  • Ready-mixed concrete: September 2024 quarter - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/ready-mixed-concrete-september-2024-quarter
