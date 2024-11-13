Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Net Migration Falls To Under 50,000

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 11:14 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealand had a net migration gain of 44,900 in the September 2024 year, according to provisional estimates released by Stats NZ today.

“Annual net migration gains have continued falling from the provisional peak of 136,300 in the October 2023 year,” international migration statistics manager Sarah Drake said.

“The fall in net migration reflects that arrivals are down, and departures are up.”

There were 177,900 migrant arrivals in the September 2024 year, which is still high by historical standards. This compared with a record 235,500 migrant arrivals in the October 2023 year.

There were a record 133,000 migrant departures in the September 2024 year, compared with 99,300 migrant departures in the October 2023 year.

