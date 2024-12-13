Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Willis Falls Down Under Scrutiny

Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is commenting on the Government’s “job cuts” released during scrutiny week. Only 865 redundancies were announced across the public sector, with spending going up 0.7 percent.

Commenting on the relatively small cuts, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“If the Government is serious about cutting waste and returning taxpayers’ money, they need to start spending less instead of spending more on an already bloated bureaucracy.

“With half of the reported redundancies being voluntary, the cuts made are an absolute drop in the bucket when considering the size of the Public Service is now more than 63,000 full-time equivalent staff.

“For all the bashing of the last Government, it is clear this Coalition has failed to get New Zealand’s books ‘back on track’. If they are true to their word, it’s time to start spending less - instead of spending more - on bureaucrats.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

