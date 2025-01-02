Warning From SLSNZ After Busy Start To NZ's Most Dangerous Month In The Water

New Year’s Day saw 16 people rescued as thousands kicked off the year on our beaches. That is in line with 16 rescues last year and up from eight on 1 January 2022. January is New Zealand’s most dangerous month in the water.

Surf lifesavers on Auckland’s North Shore assisted multiple people blown off inflatables as Long Bay saw 3800 visitors at one stage during the day. Surf lifeguards across the Eastern Region were kept busy with crowds around 2000 at Whangamatā, Pāuanui and Hot Water Beach with several other Bay of Plenty beaches seeing visitors numbering up to 1500.

General Manager Lifesaving Andy Kent says, while a day at the beach is how we relax, respecting the water is key to ensuring everyone returns home alive.

“January is the most dangerous month in the water so don’t muck around with your life or that of your whānau.

Rip currents accounted for most rescues and nearly 20% of drownings at surf beaches in the last decade.

“Rips are sometimes hard to spot and even the strongest swimmers struggle to escape a rip. The best way to avoid a rip is to swim between the red and yellow flags,” says Andy.

Lifeguards had a comparatively quieter New Year’s Eve with four rescues performed across the motu, two of them at High Winds at Raglan where lifeguards rescued two kite surfers during the evening. And Kotuku surf lifeguards were called to Lake Moeraki to search for two jet skiers missing overnight. They were later found at the mouth of the Moeraki River by Haast Helicopters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Andy urges those visiting the beach this month to know how to keep safe.

“Always swim at a lifeguarded beach between the red and yellow flags. If you get in trouble turn onto your back and float, don’t let children out of your sight and if in any doubt at all, stay out of the water.”

“If you see anyone in trouble in the water, call 111 and ask for Police. If you’re at a lifeguarded beach, also alert a surf lifeguard.”

© Scoop Media

