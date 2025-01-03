Name Release: Fatal Crash, Karaka Road, Karaka

Police can now name the woman who died in a crash on Karaka Road, Karaka on 18 December.

She was Susanti Halim, aged 36 of Karaka.

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

