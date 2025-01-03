Name Release: Fatal Crash, Karaka Road, Karaka
Friday, 3 January 2025, 8:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the woman who died in a crash on
Karaka Road, Karaka on 18 December.
She was Susanti
Halim, aged 36 of Karaka.
Our thoughts are with her
family and loved ones at this difficult
time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
