Kahungunu Iwi Champions Acknowledged

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc

Recipients and their whānau. (Photo/Supplied)

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated hosted its inaugural Mātauranga Symposium on Friday 31st January 2025, at Toitoi Conference and Event Centre. The purpose of the symposium was to support the educational strategic objectives of the iwi and to advance the educational aspirations for Kahungunu whānau.

Leading into the Symposium, a special ‘Ngāti Kahungunu Mātauranga Awards’ evening was held to acknowledge Kahungunu champions who have been great examples in living the educational objectives highlighted in the strategy.

The evening started with a speech from renowned Māori health advocate, innovator and researcher, Dr David Tipene-Leach, after which eight awards were presented to our Kahungunu Iwi Champions. The recipients of these awards came from the 6 Taiwhenua/regions in Kahungunu. The Kaupapa of the awards were created from the priorities of the Kahungunu Mātauranga Strategy.

Awards and Recipients

AwardRecipient
Kahungunu Rangatiratanga AwardWairoa Taiwhenua Tai-Awhi Alternative Education Programme
Kahungunu Mātauranga AwardDavid Tipene-Leach
Kahungunu Te Reo me ona Tikanga AwardTe Korou Whangataua
Kahungunu Whakaputanga & Tiriti o Waitangi AwardMereana Pitman
Kahungunu Tipuria te Aroha AwardEvelyn Ratima
Kahungunu Whakawhanaungatanga AwardMarei Apatu
Kahungunu Lifetime Achievement AwardNgatai Huata
Kahungunu Champion AwardHayden Hape
Congratulations to these wonderful recipients. The Honorary recipient for the Kahungunu Champion award was announced on the night. Hayden Hape was humbled to receive this award on behalf of his whānau, hapū and hapori.

Copies of the recipient profiles are available on the iwi website: https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/matauranga-symposium

