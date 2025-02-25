Prison Inspection Report For Northland Region Corrections Facility Released

The Office of the Inspectorate has released an inspection report for Northland Region Corrections Facility.

“At the time of the inspection in May 2024, we found much that was positive at the site,” said Chief Inspector Janis Adair. “The leadership team was stable and we observed good relationships with local iwi Ngāti Rangi, union representatives, and other stakeholders.”

The inspection found that most prisoners and staff felt safe in their units. The site was enabling prisoners to stay in touch with family and whānau, including offering regular in-person visits and video calling.

It was also providing job opportunities, with around 130 prisoners working in prison industries, such as building houses for Kāinga Ora, and others in unit-based employment.

“Some prisoners had access to programmes and education. However, in many units, most prisoners had little to do,” said Ms Adair.

“The site was managing a high proportion of remand prisoners and the case management team was struggling to meet with prisoners in a timely manner and create offender plans. This was a known risk at the site.”

The health team was providing care, but some issues were leading to an unreasonably large number of nurse clinic cancellations.

Sixty-two percent of the prisoners were Māori. These men had some access to their culture, for example via a tikanga Māori motivational programme, although access varied and was limited in some units.

“I expect prison management to develop an action plan to address any challenges and I will be monitoring their progress,” said Ms Adair.

The report makes 20 over-arching findings.

The Inspectorate is a critical part of the independent oversight of the Corrections system and operates under the Corrections Act 2004 and the Corrections Regulations 2005. The Inspectorate, while part of Corrections, is operationally independent, which is necessary to ensure objectivity and integrity.

The inspection process provides an ongoing insight into prisons and provides assurance that shortcomings are identified and addressed in a timely way, and that examples of good practice are acknowledged and shared across the prison network.

Note:

The report and a video from Chief Inspector Janis Adair are available here: https://inspectorate.corrections.govt.nz/home/home_featured_news/prison_inspection_report_for_northland_region_corrections_facility_released

© Scoop Media

