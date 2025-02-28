New Otaika Bridge To Open To Southbound Traffic

The new Otaika Bridge on State Highway 1, south of Whangārei, will open to southbound traffic this Sunday.

The bridge has been constructed as part of the SH1 Loop Road safety improvements project and was blessed by Te Parawhau yesterday, ahead of its partial opening this weekend.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says from Sunday, southbound traffic will be directed over the new bridge, while northbound traffic will continue along the current SH1 route.

There will be a single lane operating in each direction, with traffic management in place to guide road users.

This layout will continue for several weeks to allow contractors to complete works in the area, before the bridge opens fully to both northbound and southbound traffic.

Road users may experience short delays as people adjust to the layout change. Please be patient and travel with care.

The new bridge has been built to the east of the existing bridge, to a new design standard that takes climate change and sea level rise into consideration. It is part of improvements to the SH1 and Loop Road intersection to make it safer and easier to use, recognising it’s importance as a strategic link between Auckland and Whangārei.

The Loop Road safety improvements project is expected to be complete later this year.

For more information on the project visit: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/northland-corridor/sh1-loop-road-safety-improvements/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

