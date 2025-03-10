Greyhound Racing Claims Another Life While Industry Scrambles To Stay Afloat

SAFE is deeply saddened by the death of greyhound Homebush Milo, who collapsed and died after winning a race at Addington Raceway on Friday, 7 March. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

This marks the fourth greyhound death since Racing Minister Winston Peters announced a ban on greyhound racing in December 2024, with a 20-month phase-out period, citing repeated failings to improve dog welfare.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says Homebush Milo’s death is yet another tragic reminder of why this industry has no future.

"Homebush Milo should have had a life beyond the track but instead, like so many before him, he paid the ultimate price for an industry designed to fail him," says Brodie.

A confidential Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) document was recently leaked to the NZ Herald, detailing a desperate attempt to overturn the ban. The document outlined plans to "rally the greyhound army", take legal action, roll out last-ditch welfare measures, and launch a PR campaign to try and salvage public support.

Despite the Government’s clear position, the leaked document also revealed that GRNZ plans to continue racing as usual in 2025, which SAFE says will only lead to more suffering, more injuries, and more deaths.

"GRNZ continues to put dogs in harm’s way instead of preparing for the inevitable," says Brodie.

"They should be working on winding down races, transitioning workers out of the industry, and ensuring every greyhound is rehabilitated and rehomed into loving families."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

SAFE is calling on GRNZ to accept the reality that racing is coming to an end.

"The Government has drawn a line in the sand, so GRNZ has two choices: spend the next 18 months racing dogs to death or focus on what really matters - giving greyhounds the future they deserve."

Notes:

Since the ban on greyhound racing was announced on December 10, 2024, 189 dogs have experienced injuries requiring a standdown period, 44 dogs have suffered fractures, and 4 dogs have died from race-related incidents.

In the 2024/25 racing season so far (which commenced on August 1, 2024), 532 dogs have experienced injuries requiring a standdown period, 85 dogs have suffered fractures, and 9 dogs have died from race-related incidents.

The above numbers do not include dogs who suffer injuries as a result of training and trials.

© Scoop Media

