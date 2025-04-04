New Poll: Centre-Right Bounce Back, Could Now Form Government

The latest Taxpayers' Union–Curia Poll will bring a sigh of relief for the Coalition parties as they find themselves able to form a Government again.

The poll, conducted between 29 March and 01 April, shows National is effectively static, down 0.1 points to 33.5 percent, while Labour is down 4.3 points from last month to 29.8 percent.

The Greens are up 1.0 point to 11.0 percent, while ACT is up 2.3 points to 10.0 percent. New Zealand First is also up 2.3 points to 7.4 percent, while Te Pāti Māori is down 2.2 points to 4.3 percent.

Headline results and more information about the methodology can be found on the Taxpayers' Union's website at www.taxpayers.org.nz/tucur_04_aprpoll2025

For the minor parties, TOP is on 1.5 percent (+1.0 points), Outdoors and Freedom is on 1.0 percent (+0.4 points) and New Conservatives are on 0.4 percent (+0.4 points).

This month's results are compared to the last Taxpayers' Union-Curia Poll conducted in March 2025, available here at www.taxpayers.org.nz/march25_nztupollsuhg

The combined projected seats for the Centre-Right of 64 is up 6 seats from last month. The combined seats for the Centre-Left is down 5 to 57. On these numbers, the Centre-Right bloc could form a Government.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

National remains the same as last month on 42 seats, while Labour is down 5 seats to 37. The Greens are up 2 seats to 14, and ACT is up 3 to 13 seats. New Zealand First is up 3 seats on last month to 9, while Te Pāti Māori is down 2 seats to 6.

Commenting on the results, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman James Ross said:

"The Coalition have been taking a beating in the polls since December, but their fortunes appear to be improving."

"This month the economy crept out of recession, and Chris Bishop's sweeping, pro-growth RMA reforms were announced. It's no coincidence that voters are beginning to swing back behind the Government."

"This Government's chances of re-election are still very much up in the air. But if there's one clear message from the polls, it's this: growth gets votes, stagnation doesn't."

"Budget 2025 is less than 50 days away. Kiwis will want to see high-impact, high-value reforms like Full Capital Expensing to boost productivity and lift living standards."

© Scoop Media

