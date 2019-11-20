Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Meridian adds more renewable energy to Lake Pukaki

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Meridian Energy

Meridian adds more renewable energy to Lake Pukaki
20 November 2019

Meridian Energy is increasing New Zealand’s renewable energy potential by unlocking access to additional storage at Lake Pukaki, the country’s largest storage lake. Access to the extra storage at Lake Pukaki, when Transpower declares dry conditions, could provide enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 50,000 homes.

Meridian Chief Executive, Neal Barclay, says “As a 100 percent renewable energy generator it’s our mission to continue to grow New Zealand’s renewable energy and to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.”

Under existing resource consents Meridian has for some time had approved access to 545GWh of storage in Lake Pukaki during dry conditions.
However engineering and operational constraints have to date limited how much of this could actually be used. A recent engineering review has seen Meridian look at and re-evaluate those constraints and Meridian now believes access to the remaining 367GWh is feasible.

“We’ve unlocked a significant opportunity to bolster the country’s renewable advantage under our existing consent. So, Aotearoa’s largest battery just got bigger,” adds Barclay.

This additional storage will be incorporated in Meridian’s operations in the near future, subject to operational flow constraints at low lake levels.

“This is great news for our team who have worked hard to overcome these engineering constraints and maximise on our renewable advantage.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Meridian Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 