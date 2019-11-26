Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

United councillors key to Wellington’s progress

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington

United councillors key to Wellington’s progress, says Chamber

Wellington City councillors, with support from the region’s councils, hold the key to the city’s successful path forward, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

He was speaking after Wellington Mayor Andy Foster gave his first public presentation on his vision for the city to a sold-out Chamber event at the PwC Centre this morning.

"Mayor Foster laid out the path forward for the city - the challenges and the opportunities, and there are plenty of both - but there will be no progress on any of it without the support of his councillors.

"It’s one thing for him to be saying it but it’s quite another for his councillors to have the same visions for the city and the path to get there.

"The answers to the transport, resilience, infrastructure and events questions we need to really get the city pumping lie mostly in the hands of councillors.

"From what we heard today, the mayor gets it but if councillors are not on the same page in their desire to get this city really moving then it’s going to be another long three years.

"Business will be doing its best to ensure that’s not the case.

"Building a tunnel at the Basin Reserve at the same time as mass transit, a parking review, fixing congestion, a spacial plan, a movie museum, a war museum, bringing cruise ships into the city, an arts and events update, support for emerging businesses - they’re among the mayor’s vision and are what the city, and the region, urgently need but they will not be achieved without agreement on the way to achieve them.

"This is a city-region opportunity because, though Wellington is the engine room of the region, they rely on each other for their economic wellbeing. It was great to see the mayors of Porirua, Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt at today’s event because their support is vital. I believe that’s the first time they have all attended a mayoral address organised by the Chamber, and that’s most encouraging.

"Like me, they’ll also be encouraged Mayor Foster confirmed he will be meeting the Transport Minister before the end of the year to discuss Let’s Get Wellington Moving and its timetable.

"That’s the big key to unlocking our growth potential, and I would like to think the Minister will see that.

"For example, business can’t see why the Basin fix can’t be done at the same time as mass transit solutions are worked on.

"The time is now for action to get Wellington really moving and everyone has to play their part."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Business Central - Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 