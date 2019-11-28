Kiwi businesses offered a way to turn complaints into profit

It is not often that customers are encouraged to complain about a company’s product or service. However, customer complaints are helpful for a business manager to find out what problems need to be addressed.

That’s why Reviewboost has launched a service that encourages companies’ clients to tell them when they are unhappy with a product or service.

Reviewboost is an automated system designed to help businesses encourage client reviews on up to 50 major sites including TradeMe, Facebook and Google. The Reviewboost system then gathers the comments from all the platforms into one place for business owners and managers to examine what customers like and dislike about their service.

With Reviewboost, businesses can use the comments to see what works and what needs to be improved and can fix the issues accordingly to keep their customers happy.

Research by Ameyo, a customer service platform, found that 67% of customer loss can be prevented if businesses fix issues the first time they happen. A joint study by management consultancy firm Bain & Company and Harvard Business School also found that by increasing customer retention rates by 5%, profits can increase by 25% to 95%.



“Every business dreads that two-star review and these days people are increasingly looking at online reviews when making purchasing decisions. Reviewboost generates an alert that goes to a senior executive in a company. Managers can immediately fix any issues customers are having so their next visit will be a positive one,” says Reviewboost sales manager Evan Seber.

By collecting and reporting on all reviews across online platforms, Reviewboost can help businesses retain customers, increase profit and improve their online profile.

People can learn more by visiting www.reviewboost.co.nz.

