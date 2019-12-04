Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Limoncello Wins Gold at Hong Kong Awards

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 9:29 am
Press Release: KoaKoa

Media Release


Kāpiti Coast, 4 December 2019 - Koakoa Limoncello, made on the Kāpiti Coast, has won Gold at the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition, the only New Zealand Limoncello to take the honour.

The awards are Asia’s most prestigious wine and spirit competition, designed and run by some of the most influential figures in the wine and spirit industry. The company’s Bond Store Kawakawa Gin also won a Bronze Medal.

Chris Barber, Chief Koakoa Crafter, says their limoncello is the company’s signature offering and the award paves the way to enter the Asian market in 2020.

“Our business has doubled in size over the last 12 months, and we’re hoping to do the same next year. We would love to see our Koakoa Limoncello on shelves in Hong Kong and Singapore, and we’ll be making the most of our Gold Medal to get there,” says Chris Barber.

Koakoa Limoncello and The Bond Store Gin recently gained the NZ Fernmark Accreditation, which is the official recognition of a product’s connection to New Zealand. Chris Barber says having the Fernmark is important in markets like Asia where products of Kiwi origin are highly sought after.

“Asia is a key market for our export plans and carrying the Fernmark alongside the Gold Award will remove barriers that exporters without either would have. We’re proud to be a 100% Kiwi company, using New Zealand products (where we can) to build a family business we are proud of.

“The lemons we use are from Gisborne, and the Kawakawa in our Gin grows at our family farm in the Wairarapa, which our family harvest each year. Family and friends help hand zest our lemons, and we produce our Limoncello and Gin in the heart of the Kāpiti Coast. We want to share our uniquely Kiwi story, and our products with the world and are looking forward to doing that in 2020,” says Chris Barber.

About Koakoa & The Bond Store

Chris Barber and Bec Kay purchased Koakoa Limoncello in 2017, and since then have grown the business to offer The Bond Store Kawakawa Gin and Vodka. Focused on sustainable practices in their craft, they use lemons from Gisborne to make their award-winning Limoncello, and Kawakawa from the Wairarapa to create their award-winning gin. Available at selected bottle stores, you can also purchase their products online at www.thebondstore.co.nz

