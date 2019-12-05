RBNZ Raises Bank Capital as Planned, Extends Transition

to editor



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand today released its final decisions of its capital framework for banks, known as the Capital Review.

The key points in report are:

• RBNZ says will go ahead with plans to force bank to increase capital ratios.

• New capital ratio requires country’s 4 large banks to hold 16% in Tier 1 Capital

• New capital ratio requires country’s 4 large banks to hold 18% in Total Capital from current minimum of 10.5%

• Time frame to meet capital ratio requirement set 7 years from July 2020, extended from 5 years

• New capital ratio requires country’s smaller banks to hold 14% in Tier 1 Capital

• Says reforms will make banking system safer

• Estimates reforms will be net beneficial to New Zealand

The NZD jumped higher in immediate response, as the reforms were not as harsh as feared.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.65435 / 0.6560

NZD-AUD 0.9550 / 0.9575

NZD-EUR 0.5900 / 0.5925

NZD-GBP 0.4985 / 0.5010

NZD-JPY 71.15 / 71.40

Below is the link to the RBNZ press release:

https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2019/12/higher-bank-capital-means-safer-banking-system-for-all-new-zealanders

