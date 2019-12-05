Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RBNZ Raises Bank Capital as Planned, Extends Transition

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 1:01 pm
Press Release: XE Money Transfer

XE Data Update - RBNZ Raises Bank Capital as Planned, Extends Transition
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand today released its final decisions of its capital framework for banks, known as the Capital Review.

The key points in report are:
• RBNZ says will go ahead with plans to force bank to increase capital ratios.
• New capital ratio requires country’s 4 large banks to hold 16% in Tier 1 Capital
• New capital ratio requires country’s 4 large banks to hold 18% in Total Capital from current minimum of 10.5%
• Time frame to meet capital ratio requirement set 7 years from July 2020, extended from 5 years
• New capital ratio requires country’s smaller banks to hold 14% in Tier 1 Capital
• Says reforms will make banking system safer
• Estimates reforms will be net beneficial to New Zealand
The NZD jumped higher in immediate response, as the reforms were not as harsh as feared.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.65435 / 0.6560
NZD-AUD 0.9550 / 0.9575
NZD-EUR 0.5900 / 0.5925
NZD-GBP 0.4985 / 0.5010
NZD-JPY 71.15 / 71.40

Below is the link to the RBNZ press release:

https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2019/12/higher-bank-capital-means-safer-banking-system-for-all-new-zealanders

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

