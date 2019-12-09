Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Relief options to customers affected by flooding

Monday, 9 December 2019, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand

9 December 2019

Westpac offers relief options to customers affected by flooding

Westpac NZ is offering financial support to personal and business customers affected by the weather events on the West Coast, Mid and South Canterbury, and Central Otago.

The relief package features a range of possible support options for both business and personal customers. These may include:

- A temporary overdraft facility;

- Suspension of principal loan payments for up to three months;

- Deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months.

Customers requiring access to term deposit funds should also contact us.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Simon Power, says people across the South Island are facing days or weeks of disruption due to flooding and storm damage.

“The lead-up to Christmas is always a busy time and the severe weather has added further stress to thousands of people, many of whom remain cut off from the outside world,” Mr Power says.

“By offering financial support where we can, we hope we can provide our customers with some certainty and allow them to focus on looking after themselves and their property.”

Anyone who has been affected should call us on 0800 606 606 to discuss their individual needs or drop into a branch and visit us in person, provided it’s safe for them to do so.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Westpac New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 