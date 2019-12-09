Relief options to customers affected by flooding

9 December 2019

Westpac offers relief options to customers affected by flooding

Westpac NZ is offering financial support to personal and business customers affected by the weather events on the West Coast, Mid and South Canterbury, and Central Otago.

The relief package features a range of possible support options for both business and personal customers. These may include:

- A temporary overdraft facility;

- Suspension of principal loan payments for up to three months;

- Deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months.

Customers requiring access to term deposit funds should also contact us.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Simon Power, says people across the South Island are facing days or weeks of disruption due to flooding and storm damage.

“The lead-up to Christmas is always a busy time and the severe weather has added further stress to thousands of people, many of whom remain cut off from the outside world,” Mr Power says.

“By offering financial support where we can, we hope we can provide our customers with some certainty and allow them to focus on looking after themselves and their property.”

Anyone who has been affected should call us on 0800 606 606 to discuss their individual needs or drop into a branch and visit us in person, provided it’s safe for them to do so.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

