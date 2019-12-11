Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bikinis produced from ocean plastics earns place on podium

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber


11 December, 2019


An Auckland YES team’s business project producing sustainable bikinis from ocean plastic waste has earned it third place at the YES (Young Enterprise Scheme) Nationals.

Purpose Swimwear - the business brain-child of Albany Senior High School student, Rebecca Renwick - was awarded The Todd Foundation Award for third place at the recent YES national event.

Purpose Swimwear creates sustainable bikinis using material made from plastics collected from the ocean and encourages body positivity by allowing customers to mix and match styles to create their perfect reversible bikini.

Purpose Swimwear was one of 21 secondary school teams from around the country that pitched at the national finals in Wellington last week. It was rewarded with a $1000 cash prize plus $1000 for Albany Senior High School. Purpose Swimwear and LoyalKiwi from St Kentigern College also received National Excellence awards, capping off a very successful year for the YES Auckland region.

Auckland Business Chamber is the proud delivery partner for YES across the Auckland region on behalf of the Young Enterprise Trust - one more way the Chamber is supporting business leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about YES and the Auckland teams represented at the national finals please CLICK HERE.

