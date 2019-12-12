Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers


Feds happy to see recognition for the future of farming

The government’s launch today of a strategy for the future of farming will encourage farmers to continue with the work they are already doing, constantly focusing on improving their farming operations, Federated Farmers says.

It is particularly pleasing to see the focus in the Primary Sector Council’s vision on the need to develop a mindset that embraces science, technology, research and development, Federated Farmers president Katie Milne says.

"I was also pleased to see the focus on infrastructure in here.

"It’s these things that will underpin delivery of the vision at the ground level. While the word sustainability is not used we’ll all identify with the strategy as what we have been working towards - sustainability on all levels - whether it’s our environment, animal welfare, on farm biodiversity, or the financial sustainability of farm businesses and rural communities.

The Primary Sector Council’s vision aligns with the Maori concept of Taiao, which is about having a close bond with the natural world.

"Most farmers can happily identify with this concept, and understand its implications. It’s a good platform to go forward from," Katie says.

"The key will be of course how this new entity will take those it targets with them on this journey."

