Bay Of Plenty Business Awarded Position On Australian Panel

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 9:27 am
Press Release: DML

It was a proud day for Discovery Marine last week, as their affiliate company Discovery Marine Australia Ltd, became an official panel provider of Hydrographic Surveying services for the Australian Government as part of the Hydroscheme Industry Partnership Program (HIPP).

HIPP is a long-term partnership between the Department of Defence and members of the hydrographic survey industry to deliver an extensive programme of nautical charting surveys in Australian waters, to enable safe navigation and support Australia’s maritime industry.

The Hydroscheme Industry Program is a $150 Million investment by the Australian Government over the next five years.

Greg Cox, Director of DML and DMAL is proud of the company’s involvement especially given the scale of some of the other contenders.

“We're excited to have won the opportunity to participate in the HIPP. It’s a big deal for a SME operating from the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand. We were competing with some sizeable entities. This has been a three-year journey involving written submissions, participation in intensive interviews held in Canberra and the submission of a ‘mock response’ to a hypothetical survey project. This had to be managed between business-as-usual”.

Greg puts the company’s achievement down to a couple of key things: a comprehensive competitive bid prepared by his senior team and developing a company over some 22 years, that’s known for delivering excellent service through its trustworthy and capable professionals.

Discovery Marine is a specialist Hydrographic company that specialises in mapping the seabed, coastline, freshwater lakes, rivers and dams.

Hydrography is a complex science involving acquisition and analysis of bathymetry (the depths and profile of the seabed), as well as factors that influence this environment including tides, water temperature and seabed texture.

