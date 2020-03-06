Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Carpeting In The Home Raises Health Concerns

Friday, 6 March 2020, 6:25 pm
Press Release: Vienna Woods

Wall-to-wall carpet has been a popular flooring choice for New Zealand homeowners for many years, particularly for those living in the colder parts of the country. However, today’s consumer has more on his/her mind than colours and texture. Homeowners, have their family’s health to consider as well, especially families with children that suffer from allergies or asthma.

Internationally, New Zealand has a high incidence of asthma, with 1 in 7 children and 1 in 8 adults, reporting that they use medication for the condition. The prevalence of allergies in New Zealand’s population is harder to quantify, but a nearly two decades old study reported that of the 125,000 Kiwis who wore a medic alert bracelet, fifty percent were allergy sufferers. The prestigious Mayo Clinic confirms that allergies and asthma frequently occur together.

Carpeting is capable of harbouring a plethora of allergens, such as dust mites, animal dander, dust, mould spores and pollen, all of which can become airborne just by walking across the room. This can happen in the cleanest of homes.

Consequently, many homeowners considering an upgrade or new home purchase, are looking with favour on wood floors, rather than carpeted ones. In many ways, wood floors are easier to care for and wood floors have much less ability to capture irritants and allergens when compared to carpet floors.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) maintains that hardwood floors are ideal for those persons suffering from allergies and/or asthma.

In fairness, there are also those who believe that carpeting, acting as a trap for allergens, is a positive, because it reduces the allergens that would otherwise be floating around in the air.

If you come down on the side of wood flooring as the best choice for your family’s health and well-being, there are a growing number of retailers, such as Vienna Wood Floors, that offer a wide selection of sustainable hardwood flooring options.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Vienna Woods on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 