Bunnings Recalls Trailpro Trailers

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 9:07 am
Press Release: Bunnings

Bunnings and the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) are urging customers to check their trailers following a voluntary recall of a number of TrailPro models.

Owners of TrailPro trailers purchased from Bunnings between 2005 and 2018 are being asked to check if their trailer is affected by checking the model number on the identification plate located on the side of the drawbar.

The following trailer models are affected as a part of the recall:

  • Trailpro 7 x 4 TP1
  • Trailpro 500 5 x 3 TP6
  • Trailpro Weekender

Bunnings and the NZTA are urging anyone who thinks their trailer could be affected to stop using it and contact the dedicated Bunnings customer care team on 0800 561 109.

Bunnings and the NZTA will be making every attempt to contact impacted owners directly with instructions on how to return and deregister their trailers. NZTA-appointed Warrant of Fitness inspectors will also assist in identifying these trailer models during their six-monthly or annual inspection.

Impacted trailer owners will be able to obtain a refund for the original purchase price.

The NZTA has worked closely with Bunnings to investigate the trailers following identification of a fault where the trailer’s drawbar may break at the front attachment where it bolts to the chassis, leading to failure and detachment of the drawbar.

The manufacturer of the Trailpro trailers went into liquidation in 2018. Bunnings ceased offering trailers prior to this time.

Details of the recall will be advertised in regional and national media and supported by information on the Bunnings and NZTA websites.

This recall follows another undertaken in 2018 on the Trailpro 8 x 4 and 8 x 5 models.

