Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FSC Guidance On Coronavirus And Life Insurance

Monday, 16 March 2020, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Financial Services Council

As the coronavirus situation continues to escalate the Financial Services Council says there are some important issues for New Zealanders with life and health insurance to be aware of.

“In this time of uncertainty, if you are concerned, the first and most important thing to do is to take a good look at your insurance policies, and if you have any questions speak with your insurer or trusted financial advisor”, Richard Klipin, CEO of the FSC says.

“Our members have appropriate plans in place to support customers at this time.

“If you are thinking about taking out a new life insurance policy or updating current cover, you will be asked a number of key questions about your health. Be upfront with your provider and answer all the questions as diligently as possible, including where you have recently travelled.

“We know that many people are unsure if the virus will impact on their insurance, or if they will be covered for any health-related events. It’s much better to seek clarity on your cover.

“Life and health insurance policies provide cover against a wide range of risks, and every policy is different so speak to your insurer or your adviser if you are thinking about making any changes.

“It is also important to emphasise that the response to coronavirus in New Zealand is a public health one that is led and managed by the Ministry of Health.

“This is a fast evolving but very serious situation and all our members are working to ensure that they can give both new customers and current policy holders the certainty and information they need.

“The FSC is working closely with government, regulators and our own members to ensure the right information is also being proactively communicated to customers. Many providers have already issued advice to their policy holders and will continue to do so over the coming weeks as we find out more.

“We’ll continue to closely monitor Coronavirus and its impacts on the insurance market”, concluded Klipin.

The FSC has developed five simple tips for Kiwis concerned about their insurance, KiwiSaver, and other investments at this time:

  1. Ensure you prudently manage your cashflow over this time
  2. If you have insurance or are a KiwiSaver member check and review your policy documents
  3. If you have concerns or questions talk to your insurer, KiwiSaver provider, fund manager or financial adviser.
  4. Use official and verified information sources only
  5. Be informed, be sensible, keep calm and stick to your game plan.

More useful information on the Coronavirus response can be found at:

Ministry of Health

New Zealand Government

MBIE (workplace related information)

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Financial Services Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 