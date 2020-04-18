Listing Support Package Doubled Following Unprecedented Demand.

With open homes not an option during Alert level 4, there has unsurprisingly, been a huge surge in online property viewing from potential buyers.

With a scramble to secure prominent online presence during lockdown, there has been unprecedented demand from agents, with over $100,000 worth of listings snapped up within days on real estate website Open2view.com.

The overwhelming response has seen Open2view double the amount of listings originally offered in their Listing Lockdown promotion with an additional 500 listings made available this week free of charge. In total, $200,000 worth of free listings to support agents and vendors in their marketing efforts during what is hoped to be the last week of Alert Level 4 lockdown.

Full details at https://www.open2view.com/listinglockdown

